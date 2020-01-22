Teen arrested in Port St. Lucie attempted murder/robbery

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged with home invasion robbery and attempted felony murder following a violent robbery inside a Port St. Lucie home on Sunday.
On Sunday, January 19, 2020 at approximately 3:31 p.m., police responded to the 1800 block of Hickock Terrace for reports of a male victim who had been shot.
Police learned that two unknown male suspects entered the home through the unlocked rear slider and began ransacking the home.
The two male suspects, later identified as Darriell Dalonte Talley and Bryan Andrew Overall, demanded money from the victim, at which point a fight ensued between the victim and Overall.
Police say Talley brandished a handgun and fired three rounds, striking the victim on his left arm and on his back.
The victim ran towards the back of the home while the suspects fled in an unknown direction with the victim's $200 cash and 100 grams of "shrooms" (psychedelic mushrooms).
The victim called 911 and was air-lifted to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries are non-life threatening.
On Tuesday, January 21, 2020, Dariell Dalonte Talley was arrested by the U.S. Marshal's Task Force.
The investigation continues.
Detectives are asking for help in locating 17-year-old Bryan Andrew Overall. He is described as white, 5' 10" tall, weighing 150 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.
If anyone has information about the whereabouts of Bryan Andrew Overall, please contact Detective Auguste at 772-807-4422. Or you can be anonymous and call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-TIPS (8477).
