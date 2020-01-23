Palm Beach County's Choice Program deadline is Friday

Time is running out if you want your child to participate in one of the Palm Beach County School District’s School Choice Programs next school year.
The application process began in November but ends Friday for all Choice programs for the 2020-2021 school year.
Families with students entering Pre-K through Grade 12 have the opportunity to choose from an array of theme-based curricula offerings that provide “innovative and rigorous academic instruction by specially trained teachers,” the district says on their website.
Selection for placement in the programs is made in the spring of via a lottery process.
Choice programs are available to Palm Beach County residents and students of employees of the School District of Palm Beach County only. The programs cover a variety of subjects including criminal justice, medicine, culinary, music, dance, digital media and more.
In Martin County, Choice and Signature Programs are available at elementary, middle and high schools allowing students to engage in intensive study in specific areas. Click here to learn more.
In St. Lucie County, the 2020-2021 application window for magnet schools is open now through March 6. Click here to learn more about St. Lucie County's "Attractor Programs."
In Indian River County, the school district "provides a range of educational supports to identified students in grades K-12 who demonstrate a need for enrichment as part of their broader educational programming." Click here to learn more and how to apply.
