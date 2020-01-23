UPDATE: Railroad gate problem fixed in downtown West Palm Beach

A problem with railroad gates in downtown West Palm Beach that's causing major delays on the evening commute has been fixed, police say.
Police said the gates at Okeechobee Boulevard and S. Tamarind Avenue, as well as Okeechobee Boulevard and Banyan Boulevard, were stuck in the down position, and crews from CSX Transportation responded to the scene to investigate.
A police department spokesperson said the gates at both locations, which are about eight blocks apart, were fixed around 5:35 p.m.
However, there are still significant traffic delays in downtown West Palm Beach.
Drivers tell WPTV the gates were stuck down for nearly an hour, and there are backups to Interstate 95 and Palm Beach.
These tracks service Tri-Rail, CSX, and Amtrak trains.
Scripps Only Content 2020