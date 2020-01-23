Rod Stewart, son plead not guilty to simple battery charges in Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Rock singer Rod Stewart and his son Sean on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to simple battery charges stemming from an altercation at The Breakers on New Year's Eve in Palm Beach.
A case disposition date was set for Feb. 18 at 8 a.m. before County Judge August Bonavita in the West Palm Beach Courthouse for both men. Arraignment originally set for Feb. 5 was canceled for the misdeameanor.
Neither Stewart appeared at the hearing.
According to a Palm Beach police report, the two got into an argument with Jesse E. Dixon, a security guard, because they were not allowed to enter a private event in the children's area at the resort. Rod, 74, and Sean, 38, were asked to leave the area when they began to get "loud," according to the police report.
At one point Sean stood nose-to-nose with the security guard and the guard placed his hand on Sean. At that point, Sean allegedly "forcefully push[ed] [the Security Guard] backward," which was witnessed by other employees. The security guard alleges after the shove Rod Stewart punched him. The report says Rod later apologized for his behavior.
Police say they watched security footage and it matched the guard's allegations.
Rod Stewart owns homes in Palm Beach and Woodland Hills, Calif.
