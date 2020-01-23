Sheriff: Deputy shot 14-year-old who stole vehicle, rammed patrol car

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office says it's investigating a deputy-involved shooting Thursday in which a 14-year-old suspect was shot after ramming a deputy's patrol car.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies spotted the teen in a stolen vehicle in the area of King Orange Drive and Mura Drive around 11:30 a.m.
The vehicle was reported stolen out of Fort Pierce, authorities said.
"When our deputies pulled into the apartment complex where the vehicle was located, the driver ignored all commands to stop and exit the vehicle and instead rammed one patrol vehicle before fleeing toward another deputy then crashing through a concrete wall," said Sheriff Ken J. Mascara in a written statement.
Sheriff Mascara said the deputy, fearing for his life, opened fire at the stolen vehicle, hitting the 14-year-old in the leg.
"The suspect was eventually located in a wooded area by a K9 near Digorgio Road and Oleander Avenue," Sheriff Mascara said. "He was transported to a local hospital for treatment and then released."
FOX 29 viewer Dave White shot video and pictures from the scene showing crime scene tape surrounding a silver Nissan SUV, which had its front bumper smashed up and back window shattered.
VIDEO FROM SCENE:
FOX 29 is not naming the 14-year-old suspect because he’s underage.
Charges against the teen are pending for both the stolen vehicle and the incident involving the deputy-involved shooting.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 29 for updates.
Scripps Only Content 2020