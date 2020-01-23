Super Bowl attendees head north for accommodations

With less than two weeks until Super Bowl LIV in Miami Gardens, realtors say visitors are heading north for places to stay after prices have sky rocketed closer to Hard Rock Stadium.
"We have the Super Bowl coming, but we also have a huge influx of snowbirds and MLB spring training players, families, fans so our area is completely inundated right now with an influx of people who need short-term, furnished, luxury rentals," said realtor Holly Meyer Lucas.
Holly Meyer Lucas has helped football player’s families with finding homes in Miami that cost upwards of $40,000 for the week. She said in Palm Beach County the going rate for Super Bowl week is between $5,000 and $25,000 for luxury rental homes.
“In this area the amount of money you can make on rent is sizable, but you can’t forgot that you do have to pay taxes on that. There are local and state taxes we don’t encourage skirting that there’s a 13% bed tax in South Florida,” said Meyer Lucas.
Realtors stress renting isn’t for everyone.
“You have to have your place ready to go. You have to have an extra set of keys, you have to have all your valuables and personal belongings moved out and if you live where there’s an HOA you need t make sure you’re not breaking any rules,” said Meyer Lucas.
On the flip side when it comes to being a renter, do your homework before dropping big bigs. Experts say sporting events always attract scam artists looking for vulnerable visitors and it’s not uncommon to come across false advertising.
“There’s nothing available right now if you see something that’s too good to be true, it probably is not true,” said Meyer Lucas.
There’s still plenty of hotels in Palm Beach County with room availably. However, don’t expect to get any discounted deals so close to a major game.
