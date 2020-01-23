Ultima Fitness closing in Wellington

Ultima Fitness in Wellington will close down as of 5 p.m. Friday, the gym tells WPTV.
Management at the fitness center, which is located at 2799 W. Forest Hill Boulevard, Taekwondo and CrossFit classes will continue until Jan. 31.
Gym officials said all non-personal training memberships will be transferred to Youfit's Lime membership at a rate of $24.99 per month.
Clients may visit any Youfit location, but the closest is 13865 Wellington Trace C in Wellington.
Ultima Fitness members who wish to cancel their membership must do so through Youfit.
If you have a personal training membership, your membership and remaining sessions will be transferred on Friday to Resilient Fitness, which is located at 11596 Pierson Road Suite 10 in Wellington.
Members who wish to to cancel their personal training memberships must do so through Resilient Fitness.
After the Taekwondo and CrossFit classes end at Ultima Fitness on Jan. 31, they will be transferred to unspecified locations.
Contact Grandmaster Pope for Tae Kwon Do questions and Jeff Dempsey for CrossFit questions.
Membership fees will continue to be charged unless accounts are canceled.
