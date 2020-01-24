Brightline promotes mental health, offers free haircuts

A new effort is working to stop suicide and promote mental health awareness.
That's the mission behind Brightline's "BuzzBoxx mobile barbershop."
On Thursday, people hopped on the bus for a free haircut and took the Operation Lifesaver Rail Safety Pledge in Palm Beach County.
It's a vow to be safe around trains.
The 211 Helpline also partnered with the event.
“There are two main areas that have to be addressed. One of which is people knowing where to go, where to turn for help. And the other one is creating that delay between that suicidal thought and the actual action,” said 211 spokeswoman Candi Spitz.
The Brightline BuzzBoxx mobile barbershop will be driving around Palm Beach County, along with Miami-Dade and Broward counties.
