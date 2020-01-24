Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Jessica Korda shot a 6-under 66 in high wind Thursday to take the first-round lead in the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio, the tour's first full-field event of the season and first official event in Boca Raton in more than 30 years. Korda birdied her final two holes, finishing with a 25-foot putt on the par-4 ninth at Boca Rio Golf Club. The 26-year-old Florida player had eight birdies — converting on all four par-5 holes — and two bogeys. Tour rookies Yui Kawamoto of Japan and Patty Tavatanakit of Thailand were two strokes back with South Korea's Sei Young Kim. Play was suspended because of darkness with 12 players unable to finish the round. Heavy rain delayed play for nearly 40 minutes late in the afternoon.