Major security change at South Florida church

One of the largest churches in South Florida is announcing a major security change to help keep you and your family safe.
Tracey Mularchyk finds comfort worshipping at Christ Fellowship Church, but says safety is always on her mind knowing weekend services attract thousands of people.
“Every Sunday when I walk in I try and sit in the same seat closest to the exit,” Mularchyk said.
Now, Christ Fellowship is announcing a new bag policy prohibiting backpacks, fanny packs, briefcases, luggage, shopping bags, laptop bags and boxes inside its sanctuary.
“I don’t care if it’s a church of 50 or 50,000 the days of just hoping everything will be ok are gone,” said Tim Miller, a former Secret Service Agent and the former director of security at Christ Fellowship.
Miller currently sits on the White House Committee on protecting houses of worship, and a Homeland Security committee helping protect large venues. He says churches are often considered soft targets, and plans need to be in place with a growing number of violent incidents.
“Security is all about making it not happen, it’s not about waiting for it to happen and then responding,” Miller said.
Just last month, two innocent people were killed after a gunman opened fire inside a church in Texas, and there have been a number of mass shootings at houses of worship over the past few years.
Christ Fellowship said in an email to members, the new policy was modeled after other large-scale event centers in an effort to help team members better monitor the environment and surroundings.
The church declined an interview, but released a statement:
A woman’s purse, bible cover, diaper bag, toddler backpack, items being donated and medical devices are allowed, but are subject to being checked.
“They can search my purse all day long and I’m glad they’re taking the measure to search everybody or any potential hazards that may be coming in,” Mularchyk said.
Christ Fellowship says the policy applies to all weekend and weekday services and special events. It will be fully implemented on Feb. 29.
Scripps Only Content 2020