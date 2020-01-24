Missing Riviera Beach teen located safely

UPDATE: Riviera Beach police says Deajah Jones has been located safely.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Riviera Beach police are trying to locate a 14-year-old.
The department said it issued a missing teen alert for Deajah Jones and they believe she might be in danger.
Jones disappeared from 901 W. 3rd Street, according to officials.
They ask if you have seen her or have any information about where she might be to call the Riviera Beach Police Department at 561-845-4123.
