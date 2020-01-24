PBSO: Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run crash

Bond was set at $50 thousand for a man charged in a deadly hit-and-run case in Palm Beach County.
Steven Munoz Escobar was in court Friday morning.
He's accused of hitting and killing Brian Hester who was walking across Jog Road in February.
According to the arrest report, the vehicle that hit Hester was abandoned in a parking lot.
Vehicle parts left at the scene and surveillance video from an intersection at Jog Road and Forrest Hill Boulevard led investigators to Munoz-Escobar, according to a probable cause affidavit.
During an interview with an investigator, Munoz-Escobar said during a trip to get gas and money he made a U turn and heard a noise, but did not feel or see anything.
Jail records indicate he's facing a charge of failing to stop, remain at a crash involving death.
