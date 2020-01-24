Prisoner escapes from correctional institution in Okeechobee

A prisoner has escaped the Okeechobee Correctional Institution Work Camp, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.
Officials say 28-year-old Timothy L. Howton-McLaughlin escaped from outside work assignment Thursday afternoon.
FDC says security staff at the institution, located at 3420 N.E. 168th Street, discovered Howton-McLaughlin's escape while working on his outside work squad assignment.
The institution was placed on lockdown and a full count of the facility was conducted. One inmate was missing along with an FDC vehicle.
State and law enforcement officials are actively searching for the inmate throughout the region.
Howton-McLaughlin is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds. He has an athletic build and tattoos on his stomach.
The inmate is currently serving an eight-year sentence for trafficking in stolen property and burglary.
He is suspected to be driving a 1995 Ford F-150 pickup truck, license plate DC7636, with a black pipe rack over the bed and cab.
Officials advise anyone who sees Howton-McLaughlin's to not approach and call 911 immediately.
Residents in the areas of Okeechobee, Indian River, Saint Lucie, Highlands, Polk, Osceola, and Brevard may see additional law enforcement presence, including helicopters, while every effort is made to recapture the inmate. Residents should exercise caution.
