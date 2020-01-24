Riviera Beach man creates special magnet for Super Bowl LIV

A former Palm Beach County student athlete turned entrepreneur is taking his talents to this year’s Super Bowl.
He isn’t playing in the game, but the 33-year-old Riveria Beach man created something to be given to spectators.
“We produced the first reversible magnet that means you can have a design on both sides home and away,” said Delano Allen.
After graduating college in Alabama, Allen came back home to South Florida and in 2014 launched his company FlippyMagz, selling his product at his alma mater, William T. Dwyer High School in Palm Beach Gardens.
“When they came to us and asked could we sell these things at the games a couple years ago, it was a good opportunity for us to be able to give back to our alums,” said Allen.
No one ever imagined it would grow so quickly to become a patent approved product that’s now heading to a national stage.
“It was lik,e pinch ourselves, you know, is this really happening? Small FlippyMagz, you know, we are going to be part of the Super Bowl,” said Star Rice.
For more than a year, the company has worked to win he hearts and pocketbooks of the Super Bowl Host Committee.
“I remember times they were too busy to see us and we would sit there and wait,” said Rice.
Then on Jan. 16, FlippyMagz was selected to produce more than a thousand magnets for the big game. The double sided magnet sports the Live it Miami brand on one side and Super Bowl LIV on the other.
“My father, my mother, always taught me hard work, get after it, and make something of myself,” said Delano.
No matter how big the company gets, Delano says he will never forget where it all started.
“To this day we still see people with Dwyer products on their cars,” said Delano.
The magnets costs anywhere between $20 and $50. The company says it hopes to expand and reach even more college campuses in the near future.
For more information about FlippyMagz, click here.
