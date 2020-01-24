Super Bowl LIV events across Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast

Super Bowl LIV is a little more than a week away and South Florida is lighting up with anticipation.
There's excitement from the Palm Beaches to the Treasure Coast, but a game day rule at Hard Rock Stadium means some fans will have to change their party plans.
Only Super Bowl ticket holders will be allowed on the Hard Rock Stadium grounds on Sunday, Feb. 2.
"If you do not have a ticket to the game, you cannot come down and tailgate. You cannot come down to the stadium campus without a Super Bowl ticket," said Nicki Ewell, NFL Director of Events.
The NFL said the rule is in place for safety and security reasons.
Super Bowl LIV ticket holders are encouraged to attend the GameDay Fan Plaza from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday. Entertainment includes pep squads, the in-venue NFL pregame show, and unique photo opportunities.
There are still plenty of Super Bowl events across the region for families who don’t have tickets to the big game.
Super Bowl Football Camp
Saturday, Jan. 25
10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Lake Lytal Park
Presented in partnership with the Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation Department
Saturday, Jan. 25
3 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Orange Bowl Field at Glades Pioneer Park
Presented in partnership with the Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation Department
NFL Player Meet and Greet at South Florida Fair
Saturday, Jan. 25
12-2 p.m.
South Florida Fair
Delray Beach SUPER Fashion Week - Fashion Bowl 54
Wednesday 1/29
6-9 p.m.
The Colony Hotel
Super Bowl Community Celebration
Wednesday 1/29
3:30-9 p.m.
Juno Beach Park
Presented in partnership with the Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation Department
Super Bowl Community Celebration
Wednesday 1/29
5:30 p.m.
Riviera Beach Marina Village Event Center
Super Clematis by Night featuring rock band Smash Mouth
Thursday 1/30
6-9 p.m.
Clematis Street, downtown West Palm Beach
Super Bowl Pep Rally
Friday 1/31
6-10 p.m.
Old School Square , Delray Beach
Brew Bowl 1
Saturday 2/1
1-5 p.m.
FITTEAM Ballpark of The Palm Beaches
Purchase tickets here.
Super Bowl Watch Party
Sunday 2/2
6-9:30 p.m.
Old School Square , Delray Beach
Super Bowl Party at Sea Bahamas Paradise Cruise Sail
February 1-3, 2020
Port of Palm Beach
