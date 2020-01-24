40 tickets written to drivers blocking intersection in Boynton Beach

Boynton Beach police have written 40 tickets in two days to drivers who have blocked the intersection at Gateway Boulevard and High Ridge Road.
Police said construction on Gateway Boulevard has created more backups at the intersection during rush hour, and drivers are trying to get through the light going eastbound and are getting stuck in the intersection.
Stephanie Slater with the Boynton Beach Police Department said the backups are causing traffic hazards for emergency vehicles trying to get through the intersection, as well as for other cars.
"If people are not paying attention there is potential for crashes," said Slater.
Police said they will continue to write tickets to drivers who continue to block the intersection.
Scripps Only Content 2020