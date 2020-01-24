40 tickets written to drivers blocking intersection in Boynton Beach

40 tickets written to drivers blocking intersection in Boynton Beach
January 24, 2020 at 4:21 PM EST - Updated January 24 at 4:28 PM

Boynton Beach police have written 40 tickets in two days to drivers who have blocked the intersection at Gateway Boulevard and High Ridge Road.

Police said construction on Gateway Boulevard has created more backups at the intersection during rush hour, and drivers are trying to get through the light going eastbound and are getting stuck in the intersection.

Stephanie Slater with the Boynton Beach Police Department said the backups are causing traffic hazards for emergency vehicles trying to get through the intersection, as well as for other cars.

"If people are not paying attention there is potential for crashes," said Slater.

Police said they will continue to write tickets to drivers who continue to block the intersection.

Traffic issues at Gateway & High Ridge

There is a construction project currently going on east of the intersection of Gateway Boulevard and High Ridge Road near the southbound entrance to Interstate 95. This is causing significant traffic congestion between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. We encourage motorists to use other I-95 entrance ramps throughout the city. If you use this route, please remember that it is against the law to block the intersection. Traffic officers wrote 40 tickets in two days to motorists whose cars blocked the intersection. If you have a green light, wait behind the stop bar until the intersection is clear before you proceed through. Cars blocking the intersection are making it extremely difficult for drivers going north on High Ridge Road or west on Gateway Boulevard. In addition, Fire Station 5 is on High Ridge Road and rescue trucks need to be able to get out quickly for emergencies. We will continue to write tickets to drivers blocking the intersection. Please pack your patience and drive safely.

Posted by Boynton Beach Police Department on Friday, January 24, 2020

Scripps Only Content 2020