The Weiss School students recognized by Rep. Mast

Some grade school students are being honored for helping space agencies accomplish missions.
Congressman Brian Mast visited The Weiss School in Palm Beach Gardens to recognize the students.
In past years, the school designed "Weiss-Sat-1" and "CapSat-1" -- for NASA missions.
It's all part of the CubeSat Launch Initiative enabling students to build small satellite payloads.
"They're involved in every level of this process and working in the world of education and in working with having themselves educated further. They are inspired by what they've done and their creating more inspiration," Congressman Mast said.
Colleges and organizations usually compete to develop the small satellites for NASA, but The Weiss School didn't let that hold the students back.
