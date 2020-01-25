Cub Scouts learn about solar power from FPL, earn patches

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. -- Forty South Florida Cub Scouts learned about solar energy and earned the first ever FPL Solar patches on Saturday during a special program with Florida Power and Light Company.
Scouts as young as five years old heard from FPL engineers about how sunlight is used to create electricity and saw solar trees and solar canopies up close at Manatee Lagoon.
“I learned about the amazing energy that solar panels produce and how there are going to be 30 million solar panels in South Florida alone in the next 10 years,” said Alex Neto, Cub Scout.
“Solar energy is already playing a big role in how we power our state, and with the installation of 30 million panels by 2030, we’re making Florida a world leader in solar energy generation,” said Alys Daly, FPL representative. “That’s why getting kids involved and excited about the benefits of solar energy is important to us, and it’s one of the reasons why we have brought together 40 Scouts to earn the first-ever Florida Solar Patch.”
FPL officials hope programs like this help to inspire Scouts to work in the solar industry in the future.
Scripps Only Content 2020