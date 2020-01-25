Deputy critically injured while assisting crash victim

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. -- A Martin County Sheriff's Deputy is in critical condition after a crash early Saturday morning.
According to the Sheriff's office, the deputy stopped to assist a motorist involved in a rollover crash on Martin Highway (SR 714) just after 1:30 a.m.
The deputy, who was off duty at the time, contacted dispatchers to report the crash and immediately began to help the occupant of the car.
When an MCSO Indiantown unit arrived at the scene of the crash, they found the deputy laying in the roadway with severe injuries.
A second crash had occurred as a result of the first crash.
The deputy was flown to Lawnwood Hospital in critical condition.
The driver of the vehicle involved in the subsequent crash was also hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries.
There was no word on the condition of the driver injured in the initial crash.
