Woman dies in crash when motorcycle tire blows out

A 31-year-old woman died Friday night on I-95 when the rear tire on the motorcycle she was a passenger on blew out and caused a crash.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, 33-year-old Micah Joseph Runion of Port St. Lucie was traveling north on I-95 in Martin County at 10:45 p.m. on a 1997 Harley Davidson motorcycle with Crystal Denise Lambo as his passenger.
The rear tire blew out, causing Runion to lose control of the motorcycle.
The motorcycle went down on its left side in the inside lane.
Lambo struck the pavement and came to final rest partially in the inside lane and on the paved median shoulder.
Runion struck the pavement where after impact, he came to final rest.
The motorcycle slid onto the grassy median and came to final rest on its left side facing north.
Crystal Denise Lambo succumbed to her injuries caused by the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Micah Joseph Runion was hospitalized in serious condition.
Neither Runion nor Lambo were wearing helmets.
