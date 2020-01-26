Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — It’s appropriate the Super Bowl to end droughts is Miami-bound. The Kansas City Chiefs are playing in the game for the first time in 50 years against the San Francisco 49ers. The Niners have a chance to win their first NFL title in 25 years. And the game is returning in Miami for the first time in a decade. It was lured back after a stadium renovation costing more than $550 million. The Dolphins' stadium that opened in 1987 required a significant makeover to remain part of the Super Bowl rotation. Team owner Stephen Ross spent his own money on the multiyear renovation.
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — A number of Pro Bowlers are about to get paid. And not just the relative pocket change that comes with competing in the NFL’s annual all-star game in Orlando. About a dozen of them are pending free agents. The list included the NFL’s all-time leading passer and the league’s top rusher and pass-rusher in 2019. All of them have been politically correct this week by insisting they want to remain with their current teams. But the reality is some of them surely will be elsewhere next season. It will make the Pro Bowl their final game in their current helmets.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — MaCio Teague and Devonte Bandoo scored 16 points apiece and No. 1 Baylor extended its winning steak to 16 with a 72-61 victory over Florida in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The Bears improved to 6-1 in the annual inter-conference series and assured themselves another week atop The Associated Press poll. Baylor's victory also gave the Big 12 an even split (5-5) in the daylong series. Keyontae Johnson led Florida with 20 points. Andrew Nembhard added 16 points and eight assists for the Gators. But he missed more shots than he made.
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Coco Gauff's latest history-making Grand Slam run at age 15 is over. Gauff has been beaten by Sofia Kenin in three sets in the fourth round of the Australian Open. Kenin is a 21-year-old American who made it to her first major quarterfinal. In her previous match, Gauff beat Naomi Osaka to become the youngest player in the professional era to defeat the reigning women's champion at the Australian Open. But Gauff made 48 unforced errors, more than twice as many as Kenin. In other fourth-round action, Novak Djokovic, Milos Raonic, Petra Kvitova and Ons Jabeur all won.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Wyatt Wilkes scored 19 points and No. 5 Florida State held off Notre Dame 85-84 for its 10th straight victory. Wilkes drilled 5 of 6 from 3-point range and the Seminoles made 12 of 18 from beyond the arc. Florida State missed its last nine shots from the floor and Notre Dame nearly took advantage. The Fighting Irish had a few chances in the final moments, including Rex Pflueger’s desperation 3-pointer that fell short at the buzzer.
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Madelene Sagstrom shot a 5-under 67 on Saturday in the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio to take a two-stroke lead into the final round. Seeking her first LPGA Tour victory, Sagstrom birdied four of the first eight holes and also birdied the par-4 15th in a bogey-free round. The 27-year-old Swede had a 15-under 201 total. She opened with a 72, then shot a 62 on Friday to take the lead. Nasa Hataoka of Japan was second after 67. The tournament is the first official event in Boca Raton since the 1989 Oldsmobile LPGA Classic.
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Irad Ortiz Jr. rode Mucho Gusto to the win in Saturday's $3 million Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream Park. Ortiz was going to be in the Pegasus on another horse before making the call a week ago to switch to Mucho Gusto and ride for trainer Bob Baffert. In the $1 million Pegasus turf earlier Saturday, 11-1 shot Zulu Alpha emerged from an extremely tight pack by heading to the rail and running down Magic Wand for the win.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Kyle Busch got his Lexus back onto the lead lap during his debut drive at the Rolex 24 at Daytona. Busch was scheduled to drive at least two stints but was pulled from the car by AIM Vasser Sullivan when a full course yellow helped the team get back into contention for a class victory. A new strategy was developed to keep Busch fresh for later in the endurance race when the team might have a shot to race for the class victory.