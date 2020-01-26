Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — A number of Pro Bowlers are about to get paid. And not just the relative pocket change that comes with competing in the NFL’s annual all-star game in Orlando. About a dozen of them are pending free agents. The list included the NFL’s all-time leading passer and the league’s top rusher and pass-rusher in 2019. All of them have been politically correct this week by insisting they want to remain with their current teams. But the reality is some of them surely will be elsewhere next season. It will make the Pro Bowl their final game in their current helmets.