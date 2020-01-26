Martin Co. deputies investigating suspicious death of a man

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. -- Detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a man in his late 20s, found Saturday afternoon on the bank of the Okeechoee waterway in Port Mayaca.
The deceased victim was discovered by a group of individuals visiting the lake area.
The body was transported to the medical examiner's office where an autopsy is expected to happen Monday afternoon.
Detectives say the circumstances surrounding the death are suspicious.
The investigation is ongoing.
More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.
