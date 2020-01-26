Palm Beach Zoo accepting bids for two Super Bowl tickets

Super Bowl LIV is one week away and the hype is being felt especially in our region.
Through noon on Jan. 28 the Palm Beach Zoo is accepting bids for two lower sideline Super Bowl tickets in section 114, row 27 of Hard Rock Stadium. The bids are part of the zoo’s annual gala, one of the zoo’s largest fundraisers.
Christine DeMichael, Palm Beach Zoo spokesperson says bids start at $6,600. The money supports the non-profit’s mission to protect the zoo’s 23 acres of wildlife and conservation efforts for generations to come.
“Our mission at the Palm Beach Zoo is to preserve and inspire people to preserve wildlife and wild places,” said DeMichael. “We are a nonprofit and we run on the generous donations and attendance of the community and our corporate sponsors and our generous donors. And the gala is a very important part of that.”
People can email bids to gala@palmbeachzoo.org .
Scripps Only Content 2020