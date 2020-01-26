Super Bowl tailgating 101

Super Bowl LIV is a little more than a week away and South Florida is lighting up with anticipation.
There's excitement from the Palm Beaches to the Treasure Coast, but a game day rule at Hard Rock Stadium means some fans will have to change their party plans.
Only Super Bowl ticket holders will be allowed on the Hard Rock Stadium campus on Sunday, February 2nd.
“If you do not have a ticket to the game, you cannot come down and tailgate. You cannot come down to the stadium campus without a Super Bowl ticket,” said Nicki Ewell, NFL Director of Events.
The NFL says the rule is in place for safety and security reasons.
Super Bowl LIV ticket holders are encouraged to attend the GameDay Fan Plaza from 2-5 p.m. Entertainment includes pep squads, the in-venue NFL pregame show and unique photo opportunities.
There’s still plenty of Super Bowl events across the region for families who don’t have tickets to the big game.
