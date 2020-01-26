Vanilla Ice unveils restored 5.0 Mustang from 'Ice Ice Baby'

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Wellington resident Rob Van Winkle, a.k.a. rapper Vanilla Ice, unveiled his newly restored 5.0 Ford Mustang used in the music video for his hit song "Ice Ice Baby" on Sunday in West Palm Beach.
The appearance was part of the monthly "Cars & Coffee Palm Beach" event held at Palm Beach Outlets in West Palm Beach.
Van Winkle says the car has been completely upgraded, and estimated the renovation to cost approximately $150,000.
He has hosted the television show "The Vanilla Ice Project" since 2010 on the DIY network and is currently working on a new automotive show with the History Channel called "Mythical Rides with Vanilla Ice", due to debut later this year.
