Driver dies after crash near Palm Beach/Martin Co. line

The Florida Highway Patrol says a driver died following a crash near the Palm Beach County/Martin County line.
The incident happened Sunday around 5:16 p.m. as 88-year-old Raymond Ray Griggs of Tequesta was heading north on SE Country Club Dr, FHP said.
At some point, the vehicle Grigg was driving veered off the road, struck a tree then a fence and entered a retention pond, according to a traffic investigator.
Griggs later died at a hospital, FHP said.
The crash remains under investigation.
