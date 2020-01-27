Driver dies after crash near Palm Beach/Martin Co. line

January 27, 2020 at 11:03 AM EST - Updated January 27 at 11:13 AM

The Florida Highway Patrol says a driver died following a crash near the Palm Beach County/Martin County line.

The incident happened Sunday around 5:16 p.m. as 88-year-old Raymond Ray Griggs of Tequesta was heading north on SE Country Club Dr, FHP said.

At some point, the vehicle Grigg was driving veered off the road, struck a tree then a fence and entered a retention pond, according to a traffic investigator.

Griggs later died at a hospital, FHP said.

The crash remains under investigation.

