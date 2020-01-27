Ex-Marine pleads not guilty to trespassing at PBIA

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - An ex-Marine accused of trespassing at Palm Beach International Airport around the time President Trump returned to Washington D.C. on Sunday, Jan. 5, was arraigned in federal court Monday morning.
Brandon Mark Magnan, 37, faces one count of impersonating a military police officer, one count of fraudulent use of a government seal, and one count of entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds. He pleaded not guilty to all three counts.
Speaking outside the courthouse in West Palm Beach after his hearing, Magnan said it was all "blown out of proportion."
According to court records, Magnan allegedly lied his way past two security checkpoints at PBIA, claiming to be with the U.S. Marine Corp and doing security for Marine One, the president's helicopter.
After passing through two security checkpoints, a Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputy approached Magnan and asked for his credentials. The arrest report says that Magnan was not wearing a Marine Corps uniform, "as is common practice during active presidential travel." The deputy contacted the Marine One security team, who identified Magnan's credentials as counterfeit.
Addressing the judge today, Magnan said most of his property had been returned, except for his cellphone, dash-cam, and some SD cards.
"The dash-cam I voluntarily gave to them, to prove what they're saying is incorrect," Magnan stated outside the courthouse. Magnan said he got the dash-cam after getting into a T-bone accident.
Court records note a passenger was inside the vehicle the day Magnan allegedly lied to get past two security checkpoints at PBIA. "He's a friend," Magnan said of the other passenger but did not elaborate further.
Magnan was dishonorably discharged from the Marine Corp following a conviction at court-martial for one count each of abusive sexual contact, wrongful sexual contact, forcible sodomy, and drunk and disorderly conduct, as well as three counts of assault.
State records indicate Magnan had to register as a sex offender in 2010 .
Magnan is currently out on bail.
Scripps Only Content 2020