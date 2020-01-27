Last Holy Cross rower hurt in Florida crash out of hospital

(AP)-- The last member of the Holy Cross women's rowing team injured in a traffic crash in Florida that claimed the life of a teammate has been released from the hospital.
The school announced on its website that Anne Comcowich, a sophomore from Hopkinton, Massachusetts, left Lawnwood Regional Medical Center on Monday morning.
She will return to Massachusetts to continue her recovery.
Grace Rett, a sophomore from Uxbridge, Massachusetts, died in the Jan. 15 crash in Vero Beach, Florida, a day after her 20th birthday.
Six members of the team and a coach were hospitalized.
