Miami looks to end streak vs Virginia Tech

SUPER SENIORS: Miami has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Kameron McGusty, Dejan Vasiljevic, Sam Waardenburg and Rodney Miller Jr. have collectively accounted for 57 percent of the team's scoring this year and 65 percent of all Hurricanes points over the last five games.LOVE FOR LANDERS: Landers Nolley II has connected on 36.8 percent of the 144 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 12 of 40 over the last five games. He's also made 78.9 percent of his free throws this season.