News Literacy Week: Students report the news

Whether it is on TV or social media-- opinions or misinformation is spread without the tools to figure out what is true and what is not.
Our parent company, E.W. Scripps is partnering with the News Literary Project to make sure consumers get the facts straight.
It's part of the inaugural National News Literacy Week and taking place all week in schools across the country
WPTV has worked with Seminole Ridge High School Production Students for the past month on the partnership.
They picked the topic of vaping as their community issue. Specifically they looked at the vaping use by younger and younger students and how high schools are trying to handle the issue.
Students interviewed a vape store owner, high school principal, middle school principal as well as students.
They learned the lengths some children will go in order to vape in class.
You can watch their report at 5 p.m. on NewsChannel 5.
