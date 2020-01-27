Police: 5 women robbed at gunpoint in Delray Beach

Delray Beach police say they're searching for two criminals after five women were robbed at gunpoint over the weekend in the parking garage of an upscale hotel.
Officers responded to Aloft Delray Beach, located at 202 SE 5th Avenue, around 11 p.m. on Saturday.
According to police, five women said they were in the parking garage of the hotel getting a few things from their car when three males ran toward them with guns and demanded their belongings.
The crooks grabbed the women's purses and backpacks and fled the scene in a silver BMW, which was driven by a fourth male.
Police said two of the suspected thieves, both juveniles, were captured hours later in Broward County. Police said the BMW was reported stolen from Fort Lauderdale.
Detectives said they're still trying to track down two more people involved in the crime, one of the gunmen as well as the getaway driver.
If you have any information that can help investigators, call the Delray Beach Police Department at 561-243-7800.
Scripps Only Content 2020