Quadruplets born at St. Mary's return 13 years late

The first set of quadruplets born at St. Mary's Medical Center are giving thanks and looking to give back.
"My name is Cameron and I was born first. My name is Brendan, and I was born second. My name is Avery, and I was born third. My name is Lindsay and I was born fourth," the quadruplets said.
The birth of these quadruplets is a moment that gave St. Mary's Medical Center notoriety in the medical community.
"It was a lot of work, a blur," their mother said.
They've come a long way, growing in size and number.
"It was triplets, and then during my pregnancy those two split and became identical," their mother said.
Now, the 13-year-olds are walking the halls of the hospital and NICU.
"That's probably the crib, wow that's so crazy!"
They're celebrating their 13h birthday and giving thanks. Nurses and medical staff remember the day they were born.
"It takes a big team," said Kelly Giordano, who works at St. Mary's Medical Center.
There were several sets of multiples born that day.
"I'm so glad you guys came back to celebrate with us. It's a gift for all of us to enjoy the fruits of our labor," Giordano said. "They're healthy, fighting, thriving, going to school and doing great."
Now, the fearless four are looking to give back at the hospital that gave them life.
"We can come here and cuddle babies when we are 18 … in five years!" some of the girls said.
Their dad is planning for the future too.
"I'm ready for them to move out!" he said.
