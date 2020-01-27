State fights attempt to reconsider ex-cop's 25-year sentence

The State Attorney's office is pushing back against a request from the former Palm Beach Gardens police officer convicted of manslaughter to set reconsider his 25-year prison sentence.
Nouman Raja was handed his sentence last April after being found guilty of attempted first-degree murder and manslaughter in the death of Corey Jones.
Earlier this month, attorneys for Raja asked a judge to set aside the sentence, saying the verdict and evidence in the case did not support 25 years in prison.
In a new court filing, prosecutors say Raja's request is "flawed" and that his attorneys fail to show "The existence of a single sentencing error."
A judge is yet to rule on the motion.
Scripps Only Content 2020