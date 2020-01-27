Super Bowl Experience opens Wednesday on Miami Beach

Football fans will be in paradise starting on Wednesday when the Super Bowl Experience opens to the public at the Miami Beach Convention Center ahead of Super Bowl LIV.
The attraction is billed as an interactive theme park for football fans, and it does not disappoint!
Throughout the massive space, fans can pose with their favorite NFL team’s jersey and also see a variety of memorabilia including autographed footballs and jerseys, rhinestone-encrusted helmets, authentic Super Bowl rings, and unique displays for every team in the National Football League.
A large merchandise area features all kinds of Super Bowl LIV products including clothing and active wear for men and women, outfits for children, along with water bottles, footballs, and more.
For a really memorable piece merchandise, you can get your own custom-made Wilson NFL football with the Super Bowl LIV logo, various team designs and colors, as well as custom laser embroidery. Prices start at $20 and can go all the way up to hundreds of dollars depending on the customization you get.
There are also a variety of interactive areas to test your athletic skills including the Hail Mary throw, field goal kick, two-minute drill, and quarterback scramble.
One of the most unique sections is the NFL Scouting Combine, where you can run the 40-yard dash, try the vertical and broad jumps, bench press, and take on the official obstacle course that NFL prospects have to complete in the Combine.
Keep in mind that the skills sections cost extra than a standard ticket. In order to take part in the skills activities, you have to purchase a SBXTRA ticket, which is $60 for adults and children of all ages.
The SBXTRA ticket also gives you access to exclusive events like autograph sessions and posing for photos with the iconic Vince Lombardi trophy.
The Super Bowl Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center is open during the following hours:
- Wednesday, Jan. 29 (3 p.m. to 8 p.m.)
- Thursday, Jan. 30 (3 p.m. to 10 p.m.)
- Friday, Jan. 31 (10 a.m. to 10 p.m.)
- Saturday, Feb. 1 (10 a.m. to 10 p.m.)
Standard ticket prices are as follows:
- Wednesday: $20 for adults, children 12 and under are free
- Thursday: $40 for adults, children 12 and under are free
- Friday: $40 for adults, children 12 and under are free
- Saturday: $40 for adults, children 12 and under are free
