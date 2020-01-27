West Palm man gets 22 years, sold drugs in fatal overdose

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - A West Palm Beach man who pleaded guilty to selling a fatal dose of heroin laced with fentanyl has been sentenced to 22 years in prison.
Calvin Warren Jr., 37, pleaded guilty this week to second-degree murder in the 2018 death of Thomas Matuseski.
He is the first man to be charged with homicide in connection to an overdose death in Palm Beach County.
A toxicology report shows Matuseski tested positive for fentanyl and other drugs. The 36-year-old worked at a drug rehab where he helped others dealing with addiction.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement Medical Examiners Commission said 2,348 people died in Florida from fentanyl last year.
