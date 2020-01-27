21-year-old driver killed in central Palm Beach Co. crash

January 27, 2020 at 9:36 AM EST - Updated January 27 at 9:38 AM

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a 21-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in suburban West Palm Beach.

PBSO said a 2010 Toyota Corolla was traveling southbound on Military Trail north of the intersection with Jules Road at 12:46 a.m. The front driver's side of the vehicle hit a tree in the median.

The Corolla rotated counterclockwise and came to a rest facing westbound in the southbound lanes.

The driver, Malik Lerone Akeem Lyons, of suburban West Palm Beach was pronounced dead at 1:25 a.m.

PBSO said next of kin has been identified.

