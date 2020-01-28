Crews working overtime to prepare for Super Bowl LIV

Super Bowl LIV is just days away and crews at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens are working overtime to ensure the 70,000 fans who watch the big game in person experience the biggest and best night of football possible.
NFL officials spoke to the media on Tuesday and said they started preparing for Super Bowl LIV in South Florida 14 months ago.
They looked at things like weather conditions, stadium conditions, shade conditions, and lighting at Hard Rock Stadium.
They also had to start growing real grass that would be mature enough to withstand both the game and halftime show.
League officials said there’s still coordination that needs to take place before Sunday to make sure the Super Bowl doesn’t look like a traditional football game.
On Tuesday, 40 groundskeepers painted the end zones with the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers logos, and there’s also daily watering of the field.
Ed Mangan, the NFL Director of Special Events, said that in his 31 years of working for the league, every Super Bowl is different, but the moving parts are the same.
"Whether it’s the climate, the building, or the city that you’re in, the experience is improved upon every year," said Mangan. "Whether it’s activities for the fans, whether it’s technology, whether it’s the shows, games, things like that. Every year you try to step it up a little bit."
6,000 vendors are working to get Hard Rock Stadium ready for Super Bowl Sunday.
