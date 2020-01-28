Local students kept home after model UN trip, where Chinese student fell ill

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. -- The Benjamin School is taking precautions after 30 high school students along with three teachers attending a Yale Model United Nations in Connecticut may have been exposed to a student from China had had become ill with the flu and is being tested for coronavirus.
In a news release Monday night, the school said all attendees were alerted Saturday by Yale that had become ill. The Palm Beach Gardens campus serves upper level students and the North Palm Beach Campus is for the lower and middle schools.
The student was quarantined and tested positive for influenza. The student also was tested for 2019-nCoV, also known as coronavirus, which mainly has been concentrated in mainland China. Wihan in central Hubeiprovince has been the epicenter of the outbreak.
The Sunday sessions at Yale in New Haven were canceled and Benjamin students returned home that evening. The conference began Thursday.
Benjamin administrators, as well as the school's school’s medical directors, Dr. Anne Matese and Dr. Thomas Matese, have been closely monitoring the spread of the coronavirus as well as the protocols outlined by the CDC and state/federal departments of public health.
“We have been in contact with officials from the health department," Matese said. "We have determined that the risk of potential transmission of the coronavirus to our students is exceedingly low. Out of an abundance of caution, we are requiring students and chaperones who attended the Yale Model United Nations event to stay home from school today."
Yale University has reported tests for the unnamed student in question should come back mid-week.
According to Dr. Paul Genecin, the Yale Health director, said an initial test result suggests the student has influenza rather than coronavirus infection. The student, who exhibited cough and fever, was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, and “does not exhibit severe symptoms,” Genecin said in the statement. The patient has been released from the hospital but has been isolated pending the CDC’s diagnosis, Genecin said.
Patients with the coronavirus typically suffer pneumonia-like symptoms, including fever, cough and shortness of breath. Symptoms show up two to 14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.
People who may have had contact with a person confirmed with the disease should closely monitor health for for 14 days, the agency said.
The CDC has confirmed five cases of the virus in the United States: two in California, and one each in Arizona, Illinois and Washington State.
The Benjamin School said it is monitoring the "students’ health as our top priority," according to Benjamin in the news release.
The State Department is encouraging Americans to avoid all nonessential travel to China and to not travel to the Hubei province.
The only deaths have been reported in mainland China with 100 reported. Also, there are 2,714 confirmed cases there.
Scripps Only Content 2020