MCSO Deputy hurt in crash has long road to recovery

A veteran Martin County deputy remains hospitalized in stable condition after he was struck by a vehicle over the weekend. But his family says things are looking up.
When Tricia Kukuvka got a call in the middle of the night Saturday she went to the hospital prepared for the worst news.
Her brother, Deputy Shawn Green, a 20 year veteran of the MCSO, had been hurt badly in a crash… a secondary crash that happened after Deputy Green got out to assist someone involved in a rollover accident along State Road 714.
“He’s an older brother. He’s got four younger siblings under him, he’s always been that one way to just react and put others before himself," said Kukuvka.
Kukuvka said her brother had facial surgery on Sunday, and the family was relieved to hear there was no brain damage or skull fractures.
“He’s got road rash, but I’m sure he had worse road rash when he fell off his bike as a kid," Kukuvka chuckled.
Both sides of State Road 714 west of State Road 609 bare the scars from the weekend. Deep ruts are carved out of both shoulders.
Deputies who patrol the area are reminding motorists to be extra careful on this stretch of road with very little shoulder room, no lights, and trees just a few feet from the pavement.
“Because it is so dark. All farmland out there. Anything coming from the shoulder whether it’s an animal coming out into the road. You’ll have minimal time to respond," said Sgt. David Rosko with the MCSO.
Kukuvka says her brother doesn’t remember the crash but has been able to give a thumbs up.
“He’s able to shake his head a little bit. We asked if we were annoying him, he shook his head ‘no’. He’s in great spirits.”
The family isn’t sure how long Deputy Green will be in the hospital, but he will have more surgeries down the road.
Friends of the family are planning future fundraisers to help cover expenses for Deputy Green’s young daughter as he continues to recover.
