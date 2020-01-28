Palm Beach County athletes meet former NFL players

Super Bowl meets the sea.
On Tuesday, current and former NFL players embarked on a journey at the Port of Palm Beach.
🏈 SPECIAL COVERAGE: South Florida's Big Game 🏈
Aboard the Grand Celebration cruise ship, dozens of Palm Beach County high school football players got a taste of the good life.
"It’s nothing but positivity for these kids," said Jimmy Clark, the head coach of Suncoast Community High School in Riviera Beach.
Even better than the view was the company. Former NFL player Abe Elam partnered with the city of Riviera Beach and the Port of Palm Beach to give these students the chance to meet their idols.
"Just wanted to come back and inspire our youth and bring our community together because Riviera Beach is such a beautiful city," said Elam.
Elam, along with his celebrity friends, answered questions from the students on topics ranging from education to business and Super Bowl championships!
"The biggest takeaway from today should be don’t be afraid to ask questions," said Pierre Garçon, a retired NFL player.
"It’s just special that we have young men that have set their goals high and been able to achieve them," said Elam.
Scripps Only Content 2020