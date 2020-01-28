Palm Beach County's basketball community mourns loss of NBA star

Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. - Kobe Bryant’s words of inspiration are resonating across the country and across Palm Beach County.
The Lakers legend once said, “the true mark of a legacy is how well it impacts the next generation.”
In the wake of Bryant’s passing the basketball community is remembering that sentiment and heading to the court as a way to pay tribute.
Monday came with a heavy heart for Nate Vera, founder, and director of Perseverance Basketball.
Vera said the lessons he instills as a coach and father fall right in line with the message Kobe Bryant shared with student-athletes.
“As a coach, our job is to tell them that it doesn’t come easy. You have to put in the work each and every day. Sports is all about perseverance and not giving up,” said Vera.
Perseverance Basketball is committed to empowering students and adults to set life goals, develop a strong moral character, and reach for a championship level of commitment to success.
The program is held inside the Mandel JCC on Hood Road in Palm Beach Gardens.
