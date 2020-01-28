Police: Missing 14-year-old Palm Beach County student in danger

Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old Palm Beach County student who authorities say is in danger.
According to the Palm Beach County School District Police Department, 14-year-old Kasey Jernigan was last seen on Monday morning leaving Bear Lakes Middle School, located at 3505 Shenandoah Road in West Palm Beach.
Police said Jernigan walks with crutches and is in danger because she has limited mobility.
Jernigan was last seen wearing gray or black pants, a long sleeve gray shirt, and she has a nose ring on the left side of her nose.
Police said Jernigan is 5'4" and weighs 160 pounds.
If you've seen her or know where she is, call the Palm Beach County School District Police Department at 561-434-8700, or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County 1-800-458-TIPS.
Scripps Only Content 2020