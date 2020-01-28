Puppies, dogs and snakes found starving in Boynton Beach home

A man has been charged with animal cruelty after authorities found five dogs, six puppies and two snakes starved in feces covered crates.
Police say Tavarus Jackson neglected the animals and led them in inhumane conditions.
Authorities say they found a female dog in the backyard secured by a short change next to a covered crate. In the crate were six 5-week-old puppies with no food, water or bedding. Police say an empty bucket was found next to the crate that didn’t appear to have food and water in it for an extended period of time.
Jackson doesn’t have a breeder permit.
Two other female dogs were found in the home. A veterinarian described the dogs as so underfed that their backbones were visible. The other female had several more bones visible through her fur. All three dogs had heart works, hookworms and were suffering from malnutrition due to “starvation and parasites.”
Authorities say they also found two Ball Pythons inside of a tank with a thick build-up of black feces. They also had no food or water.
Two male dogs were found inside the home, but appeared to be healthy.
