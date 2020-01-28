Sneak peek at Super Bowl LIV field preps, food

From the football field to the food, WPTV will go behind-the-scenes on Tuesday to see some of the exciting preparations for Super Bowl LIV, which is less than a week away.
🏈 SPECIAL COVERAGE: South Florida's Big Game 🏈
NFL officials will discuss the stadium and field preparations at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, including what it takes to get the turf ready for the biggest game of the year.
Afterward, we'll get a taste of some of the unique flavors, food, and beverages that will be offered at the Super Bowl, courtesy of Centerplate, a hospitality company that specializes in large-scale catering for live events.
Executive Chef Carmen Callo will showcase the locally-inspired food and beverages that embody the spirit and culture of Miami.
You can watch Super Bowl LIV on our sister station WFLX FOX 29 on Sunday, Feb. 2 starting at 6:30 p.m.
