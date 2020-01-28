A soldier learns his kindness saved a life decades ago

Ninety-five year old Morris Horowitz is spending time with a friend at a Holocaust remembrance event. But they first met decades ago in 1945.
Morris was in the Army helping liberate Jews in concentration camps. "One of those prisoners asked me for a chocolate ration which was on my belt. It's an emergency ration. I wanted to give it to him but I said I will give it to you providing you don't eat it, but you make soup out of it."
Carl Wilner was that prisoner in the concentration camp who wanted the chocolate.
They never saw each other after that.
Then, a few years ago, Morris and Carl ended up at the same senior living residence in West Palm Beach at MorseLife.
They reconnected at a book club.
"And he said, 'I'm the man who you gave a chocolate bar to and said don't eat it, but make soup out of it. I did what you told me and it saved my life because it lasted a few days,' " said Morris.
At Monday's ceremony there was music, the lighting of a candle and prayers as everyone remembered the lives lost in the Holocaust.
And two friends are back together again, sharing their amazing story with others.
