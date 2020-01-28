Super Bowl fever comes to childhood cancer patients in Palm Beach

Miami Dolphins players Steven Parker and Clive Walford joined other current and former NFL players to bring Super Bowl fever to kids at hospitals in Palm Beach County. It’s the first time players visited kids at Children’s Hospital at Palms West. But they left visibly impressed by the strength of the kids.
“It truly is an important gift that we have to do to give back to a lot of young individuals that need inspiration and guidance in their lives,” said Santonio Holmes, Jr., former Steelers wide receiver and Belle Glade native. ”The one life that you have to live is the one that you want the most success and the most opportunity out of.”
In recognition of Super Bowl week, the players signed footballs and distributed them to over a dozen kids with leukemia and other childhood cancers at The Children’s Hospital at Palm’s West. Players also visited kids at Palm Beach Children’s Hospital at St. Mary’s as part of their commitment to encouraging survivors. Players also encouraged parents.
Jessica Torres is the mother of nine-year-old Johan who hasn’t let leukemia stop him from playing his favorite sports - and practicing weekly. He has dreams of being a professional baseball player. But also plays football and polo.
“It’s hard at first, but then you deal with everything like normal life,” said Torres. “It’s not easy. No one wants to go through this but everything’s going to be okay.”
Scripps Only Content 2020