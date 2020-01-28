Super Bowl LIV menu showcases Miami's flavor, culture

Super Bowl LIV won't just showcase great football and entertainment... there will also be incredible food!
On Tuesday, Centerplate, the official catering partner of Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, showed off the menu that will be featured at Sunday's big game.
This is 15th time Centerplate has catered the Super Bowl, and the fifth time in South Florida.
There will be three different levels of food service, including Concourse items, Club Level, and Suites.
"Miami is about colors, it's about flavors, it's about the diversity of the city, who we are as a city," said Dayanny De La Cruz, the Executive Chef at Hard Rock Stadium. "I think it's all about capturing the soul of the city."
Concourse/concession stand offerings include an 18-inch Cubano sausage, shrimp and lobster tail cocktail, barbecue pork nachos, and a plant-based vegan burger. There will be four specialty cocktails including a Bacardi mojito and Miami-rita.
Guests on the Club Level can indulge in an 18-inch Key West hot dog, stone crab claw cocktail, seafood paella, French macarons, gourmet bon bons, and more.
The exclusive Suite level features flavorful offerings like Caribbean-style mojo porchetta, Islamorada chicken pops, oysters, and delicious desserts.
"What we were looking for, realistically, it was how to touch everybody," said De La Cruz. "Wherever you go in the building, you will find a little taste of Miami."
Leading the charge is De La Cruz, who is making history as the first female Executive Chef in Super Bowl history. She said she brings a unique and powerful skill set to creating the menu and leading a team of 250 chefs.
"Tenacity. A lot of resilience, and a lot of tenacity, and a lot of passion," said De La Cruz. "I think it's about giving everybody the right opportunity and the fair opportunity."
While De La Cruz is in charge of the food and menu for all kinds of events at Hard Rock Stadium, the Super Bowl brings a special challenge.
"We just made it bigger, and bigger, and stronger and more flavors and more everything," said De La Cruz.
