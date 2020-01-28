19-year-old arrested for punching, sexually assaulting woman

Police say a 19-year-old man has been arrested after dragging a woman by her hair into her own apartment and assaulting her.
Frantz Demezier has been charged with sexual assault, burglary and false imprisonment.
According to authorities, a woman was sitting outside at Fairfield Apartments when Demezeir approached her. Police say he asked her for a cigarette, but when she reached for one, he punched her in the face.
According to Boynton Beach police, Demezeir dragged the woman into her apartment by her hair and assaulted her. Police say the victim continued to fight until Demezier fled the apartment.
After the assault, police found shoes in the apartment that the woman didn’t recognize.
“Those must be his,” she told the police. “He must have left them during the fight.”
Authorities say DNA found in the shoes matched Demezeir. The victim also gave a description matching Demezeir and was able to identify him out of a photo lineup.
Demezeir, who was taken into custody by Delray Beach police, was held with no bond. If found guilty, he could face life in prison.
