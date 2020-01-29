3 dead, AMBER Alert issued for missing Miami-Dade newborn

An AMBER Alert was issued Wednesday morning for a missing baby in southwest Miami-Dade County who is only a week old.
The child, Andrew Caballeiro, was last seen at a home in the 21900 block of Southwest 187th Avenue on Tuesday, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
Three women were found dead at the same home on Tuesday.
Miami-Dade police said the baby may be in the company of his father, 49-year-old Ernesto Caballeiro, though authorities didn't immediately call him a suspect in the slayings.
Caballeiro and the child may be traveling in white Ford passenger van with a Florida license plate KUSK23.
If you spot the vehicle, do not approach it and call the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-471-2400, or 911.
Officials haven't released the names of the three victims found at the home. The father, Caballeiro, is related to at least one of the women, authorities said.
WPTV and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
Scripps Only Content 2020