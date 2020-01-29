The Florida Highway Patrol says it is investigating a deadly crash in Okeechobee County.
Video from Chopper 5 showed what appeared to be a collision between two semis.
Just after 8 a.m. the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office said 15B/SE 126 Blvd., is closed from Highway 710 to Highway 441 SE.
It said southbound traffic on Highway 441 is being re-routed to 15A to Highway 710 and northbound traffic on Highway 441 is being turned around and re-routed thru Port Mayaca.
The sheriff's office did say that Highway 710 is open in both directions.
Scripps Only Content 2020