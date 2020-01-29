Deadly crash in Okeechobee County

Deadly crash in Okeechobee County
January 29, 2020 at 9:07 AM EST - Updated January 29 at 9:08 AM

The Florida Highway Patrol says it is investigating a deadly crash in Okeechobee County.

Video from Chopper 5 showed what appeared to be a collision between two semis.

Just after 8 a.m. the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office said 15B/SE 126 Blvd., is closed from Highway 710 to Highway 441 SE.

It said southbound traffic on Highway 441 is being re-routed to 15A to Highway 710 and northbound traffic on Highway 441 is being turned around and re-routed thru Port Mayaca.

The sheriff's office did say that Highway 710 is open in both directions.

Scripps Only Content 2020